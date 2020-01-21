Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Raymond "Charlie" Romero. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Charles "Charlie" Raymond Romero, age 86, who passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in St. Basil Catholic Cemetery. Chad Thibodeaux of Vatican Baptist Church will officiate at the services. The songs will be Amazing Grace, 10,000 Reasons, and I Raise Hallelujah. Mr. Romero was a native of Lafayette and a resident of Carencro for the past 16 years. Charles was a hard worker who was employed by Acadian Village in Lafayette since 1985, Vallot's Nursery in Youngsville for over 40 years, and Janise's Supermarket for the past 10 years until he retired at the age of 83. He was a parishioner of Vatican Baptist Church where he would graciously cut the grass and help with yard work. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and playing his accordion. Survivors include his wife of the past 17 years, Elsie Savoie of Carencro; two sons, Ronald Romero and his wife, Deanna, of Scott and Robert Romero of Breaux Bridge; four daughters, Mary Mae Webb and her husband, Ovile, of Lafayette, Ella Breaux and her husband, Carl, of New Iberia, Annette Romero Cormier and her husband, Raylan, of Duson, and Kim Kidder of Lafayette; two brothers, Claude Romero of Lafayette and Walter Romero and his wife, Kim, of Duson; three sisters, Rita R. Bourque of Youngsville, Judy R. Alleman and her husband, Terry, and Mary R. Leger, all of Duson; three step-sons, Darryl Doucet and his wife, Cherrie, Floyd Bourque and his wife, Danna, and Robert Bourque and his wife, Sidney; six step-daughters, Arlene Holiday and her husband, Tim, Doris Janise and her husband, Dwayne, Anna Cannella, Linda Pellerin, JoAnn Romero, and Sandra Leger Wallace; thirteen grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren; 32 step-grandchildren; 16 step great-grandchildren; and 3 step great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bertha Mae Sellers; his second wife, Rita Bourque; his parents, Sidney Romero and the former Theresa Istre; one grandchild, Justin Kidder; two brothers, James Romero and Roy Romero; one sister, Eva Romero; and three step-sons, Ewell Sittig, Ray Trahan, and Joseph Trahan. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Shane Romero, Shannon Romero, Johnathan Matt, Robert "T-Rob" Romero, Marty Romero, and Ken Webb. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronald Romero, Robert Romero, Josh Matt, Jr., Lasseigne, Jonathan Davis, Dwayne Janise, and Darryl Doucet. 