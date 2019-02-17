Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Thaddeus Montgomery III. View Sign

Charles Thaddeus Montgomery III, often called Thad, Dad, or Paw-Paw by his family and close friends, spent the last hours of his life on Feb. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Thad Montgomery was a builder, community leader, traveler, woodworker, and family man, who will be remembered for his contributions to the Acadiana region, as well as his irreplaceable sense of humor and wit. He started his journey in Lafayette, La., born Nov. 1, 1928, but left for a few years, getting his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wyoming and Oklahoma A&M. After coming back from college, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Riley, in 1950. Becoming a builder, he spent a few years as a traveling lumber salesman in his father's business, but subsequently, opened his own lumber yard after learning the business. From lumber yard owner, he expanded his prowess, becoming a land developer and home builder. He even pioneered the first Planned Unit Development (PUD) in the region, which incorporated single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments to create a community setting. You may not realize it, but you've probably lived or driven in one of his subdivisions or worked in a commercial building that he built. As a community leader, Thad served the Acadiana region by participating in several councils, his local church, and other clubs. He led several organizations as president of the Acadian Home Builders Association; charter board member of the Lafayette Harbor and Terminal Commission; board member of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce; board member of the Police and Firemen Civil Service; as well as Benefactor Member and President of the Evangeline Boy Scouts Council. He also was instrumental in raising money for building the Mountain Bayou Boy Scout Camp and received the prestigious "Silver Beaver" award from the Evangeline Area Boy Scouts Council for his service. Active in the community, he was a past member of the Krewe of Gabriel, serving as a Duke and later a Commodore, and previously participated in the Krewe of the Troubadours. His primary hobby was traveling around the world with his wife and kids, including many cruises, ski trips, wilderness hikes, and more. He was invited on a trade mission to Europe, promoting American business. Thad also was great at woodworking with a specialty in making furniture, wall clocks, and grandfather clocks, which he gave to many of his family and friends. One of his pieces, a wooden mosaic of the last supper, is hung in the Church of the Covenant. Most importantly, Thad was a family man who raised five children with his wife, Lois. His memory and unique sense of humor will be survived through his family. His children included Kathi Montgomery [deceased], Judith Montgomery Westfall (and Lynn Westfall), Charles Thaddeus Montgomery IV (CT), Robert Montgomery (and Laura Montgomery), as well as Richard Montgomery (and Lorin Montgomery). He also had 13 grandchildren, including Jenni Tenney (and Gordon Tenney), Katherine Foster (and Lincoln Foster), Jacque Skelton, Rhett Skelton (and Mary Fox-Skelton), Sara Baratta (and Dave Baratta), Brian Westfall (and Veronica Westfall), Charles Thaddeus Montgomery V (Thad) (and Alexis Montgomery), Rebecca MacMaster (and Ryan MacMaster), Chris Cangelosi (Montgomery) (and Jacob Cangelosi), Sarah Montgomery, Emily Montgomery, Riley Montgomery, and Anna Montgomery. He even had 8 great grandchildren, including Elle Montgomery, Mia Montgomery, Charlie (CiCi) Montgomery, Owens MacMaster, Abigail MacMaster, Antonia Tenney, Everett Skelton, and Caroline Foster. He will be remembered with the rest of his family who preceded his death, including his parents, Charles Thaddeus Montgomery Sr. and Elisabeth Denbo Montgomery, brother, Dr. A. Denbo (AD) Montgomery, his daughter, Kathi, and granddaughter, Baby Angel Montgomery. Services and a reception will be held at the Church of the Covenant on Tues., Feb. 19, 2019 starting at 11 a.m. with a private burial to follow. Donations are requested in lieu of gifts or flowers. Please make donations to the Church of the Covenant in his memory by going to https://goo.gl/4GPeYx. He started his journey in Lafayette, La., born Nov. 1, 1928, but left for a few years, getting his degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wyoming and Oklahoma A&M. After coming back from college, he married his high school sweetheart, Lois Riley, in 1950. Becoming a builder, he spent a few years as a traveling lumber salesman in his father's business, but subsequently, opened his own lumber yard after learning the business. From lumber yard owner, he expanded his prowess, becoming a land developer and home builder. He even pioneered the first Planned Unit Development (PUD) in the region, which incorporated single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments to create a community setting. You may not realize it, but you've probably lived or driven in one of his subdivisions or worked in a commercial building that he built. As a community leader, Thad served the Acadiana region by participating in several councils, his local church, and other clubs. He led several organizations as president of the Acadian Home Builders Association; charter board member of the Lafayette Harbor and Terminal Commission; board member of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce; board member of the Police and Firemen Civil Service; as well as Benefactor Member and President of the Evangeline Boy Scouts Council. He also was instrumental in raising money for building the Mountain Bayou Boy Scout Camp and received the prestigious "Silver Beaver" award from the Evangeline Area Boy Scouts Council for his service. Active in the community, he was a past member of the Krewe of Gabriel, serving as a Duke and later a Commodore, and previously participated in the Krewe of the Troubadours. His primary hobby was traveling around the world with his wife and kids, including many cruises, ski trips, wilderness hikes, and more. He was invited on a trade mission to Europe, promoting American business. Thad also was great at woodworking with a specialty in making furniture, wall clocks, and grandfather clocks, which he gave to many of his family and friends. One of his pieces, a wooden mosaic of the last supper, is hung in the Church of the Covenant. Most importantly, Thad was a family man who raised five children with his wife, Lois. His memory and unique sense of humor will be survived through his family. His children included Kathi Montgomery [deceased], Judith Montgomery Westfall (and Lynn Westfall), Charles Thaddeus Montgomery IV (CT), Robert Montgomery (and Laura Montgomery), as well as Richard Montgomery (and Lorin Montgomery). He also had 13 grandchildren, including Jenni Tenney (and Gordon Tenney), Katherine Foster (and Lincoln Foster), Jacque Skelton, Rhett Skelton (and Mary Fox-Skelton), Sara Baratta (and Dave Baratta), Brian Westfall (and Veronica Westfall), Charles Thaddeus Montgomery V (Thad) (and Alexis Montgomery), Rebecca MacMaster (and Ryan MacMaster), Chris Cangelosi (Montgomery) (and Jacob Cangelosi), Sarah Montgomery, Emily Montgomery, Riley Montgomery, and Anna Montgomery. He even had 8 great grandchildren, including Elle Montgomery, Mia Montgomery, Charlie (CiCi) Montgomery, Owens MacMaster, Abigail MacMaster, Antonia Tenney, Everett Skelton, and Caroline Foster. He will be remembered with the rest of his family who preceded his death, including his parents, Charles Thaddeus Montgomery Sr. and Elisabeth Denbo Montgomery, brother, Dr. A. Denbo (AD) Montgomery, his daughter, Kathi, and granddaughter, Baby Angel Montgomery. Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

