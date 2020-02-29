Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. Duhon. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Leroy , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles W. Duhon, age 77, passed away February 13, 2020 at his home in Lafayette, La. after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family. As per his wishes cremation has taken place. A private viewing was held at Martin & Castille on February 14. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Leroy, La. His family will greet guests at 10:00 a.m. until the Mass commences. Father Andrew Kirschman, a friend of the family, will officiate the Mass. Mr. Duhon is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Barbara Domingue Duhon, his son, Jason K. Duhon and his wife, Celanie; his grandchildren Aydin M. Duhon and Alaina C. Duhon, his step-granddaughter Skyla Guidry, all of Maurice, La. His brothers, Donald J. Duhon and wife Molena; Michael Duhon and wife Carol and Steve Duhon and wife Cheryl, all of Leroy, La. His brother-in-law, Brian J. Domingue of Lafayette, La. His God-children Sue Sonnier, Allison Broussard LeBlanc and Jake Domingue. Also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Duhon and Anite Sonnier Duhon of Leroy. Mr. Duhon was born at the Palms Hospital in Abbeville, La. He graduated in 1961 from Mt. Carmel High School in Abbeville. He was an Oil & Gas Landman from the mid 1970's until his retirement at age 69. He was a people person who never met a stranger. His personality was larger than life. If he spoke with you for more than 10 minutes more than likely he made you laugh! He loved traveling, music, dancing, going out to eat and getting together with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Also a special thanks to Deby Richard for keeping their fur baby Pepper and thanks to the family, friends and neighbors that helped out by staying with them, bringing food to Barbara and for their prayers. Donations may be made in his memory to or St. Joseph Hospice.

