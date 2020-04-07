A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Charline Dahlquist, 76, who passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Charline is survived by two sons, Darryl Dahlquist (Rhonda) of Lafayette, and Howard Dahlquist of Weslaco, TX; four brothers, David "DD" Day (Cindy) of Hamshire, TX, Boyd Day of Fannett, TX, Mike Day (Beth) of Fannett, TX, and Kenny Ashworth of Starks, LA; two grandsons, Ryan Dahlquist (Ryen) of South Bend, IN, and Logan Dahlquist (Alaina) of Lafayette; and two great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Hunter Dahlquist of South Bend, IN. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Day and Azel Ashworth; and two sisters, Billie Smith and Patty Allen. A native of DeQuincy, LA, Charline has been a resident of Lafayette for 18 years. View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 North University Avenue, (337) 706-8941, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020