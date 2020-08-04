A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Charlotte Elaine Robison Jeffers, 66, who passed away August 3, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital. Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church will be officiating the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Thursday from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Wednesday. Interment will be in Maxie Cemetery. Charlotte was born August 15, 1953 in Crowley. She was a graduate of Crowley High School. She started working as an operator for South-Central Bell out of high school. Then she became a mother and stayed home to care for her beloved daughter, Dori. She then started two retail stores in downtown Crowley Six Star, which then became Ms. Charlotte's. After her retirement from retail she became the Tourism Coordinator for the City of Crowley "Where life is rice and easy," a position she proudly held for seventeen years. Everyone on main street knew Ms. Charlotte and her catch phrase "Have a Rice Day." Her greatest accomplishment was being "Goldie" to her grandchildren Jack and Ellen. She had a loving group of friends who she enjoyed spending time with. She is survived by one daughter, Dori Beth Jeffers Vincent and her father Edwin T. Jeffers; Charlotte was extremely close to her mother, Elaine Bertrand Robison; two grandchildren, Jack Thomas Vincent and Ellen Claire Vincent; and four brothers, Bruce Karl Robison, Gerald Robison, Richard "Ricky" Robison, Robert "Robbie" Robison, and their spouses.Charlotte was preceded in death by her father, Carl Bruce Robison; her maternal grandparents, Elton Jules and Eulan LeJeune Bertrand; her aunt, Flossie Rayburn; and her mother-in-law, Rita Breaux LeBlanc. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
