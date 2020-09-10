Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Charlotte Gayle Briggs, 74, who passed away on September 9, 2020. Reverend Burt Langley will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Charlotte, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late James Truesdell and the former Lorene Calhoun. She is survived by her beloved husband, Sherwood "Woody" Briggs; step-son, Kevin Leonard Briggs and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. The family requests that visiting hours be observed in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Visitors are reminded that, in accordance with current pandemic guidelines, wearing of masks and social distancing are required. The family would like to extend sincere appreciation to Dr. Milton Jolivette and the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially her nurses, Amy, Karen, Charlotte and Samantha. Personal condolences may be sent to the Briggs family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
