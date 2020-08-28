Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 10:00 AM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette, for Charlotte Guidry MacDiarmid, 65, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Reverend Andrew Schumacher, Parochial Vicar of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of service. Survivors include her loving husband of 37 years, Steven MacDiarmid; her children, Doug MacDiarmid and wife, Reagan MacDiarmid of Thibodaux, LA and Laura MacDiarmid Ferrell and husband, Kyle of Houston, TX; her granddaughter, Ellison Frances Ferrell; her siblings, Joy Johnson and husband, J.D. and Jewel LeBlanc; her many nieces and nephews, Randy Lanclos, Russell Lanclos, Sandy Kilgore, Angela Duhon, Cory Duhon, Ashley LeBlanc, Katy Leach, Meadow Domingue, Sean MacDiarmid, Colin MacDiarmid, and Andrew MacDiarmid; her brother-in-law, Mark MacDiarmid and wife, Sandy MacDiarmid. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vivian Abadie Guidry and James Homer Guidry; her brothers, Harold Guidry and Gene Guidry; her brothers-in-law, Jimmy LeBlanc and Paul MacDiarmid; her in-laws, Frances MacDiarmid and Douglas W. MacDiarmid. A resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, and a graduate of Northside High School in 1973. Charlotte began a career at the age of 17 at KLFY-TV 10 working in news production. After several years she became the first woman to direct an evening newscast in the state of Louisiana. Through her persistence and hard work, she advanced to the advertising sales department where she would eventually retire after 40 years in 2013. Her dedication to KLFY and her clients over the years made that decision a hard one. But not long after shifted into her new role as grandmother to Ellison Frances Ferrell. Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She brought a light to anyone she met. She had an infectious smile and laugh that could brighten the darkest days. She was loyal to a fault and someone you could always rely on to get things done. In her life and career, she led by example and was supportive to everyone who sought her support and guidance. She was dedicated to family, friends, and coworkers. She would be serious and professional when the time called for it, however, for those who truly knew her, she was a jokester and prankster always looking for a laugh. Pallbearers will be Randy Lanclos, Russell Lanclos, Joe Buttross, Sean MacDiarmid, Colin MacDiarmid, and Andrew MacDiarmid. Honorary Pallbearers will be Carolyn Chretien, Elaine McCullough, Harriet Landry, Shawana Joseph, and Bethany Laukhauff. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Charlotte's name to FoodNet of Acadiana, P. O. Box 3177, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70502, www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org
or The Lafayette Women's Chamber of Commerce, 2851 Johnston Street, PMB 316, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70503.
