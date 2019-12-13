Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Luke Hay. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Charlotte Luke Hay, age 78, who passed away on Thursday, December 12th in Huntsville, TX. Fr. Brent Smith, Parochial Vicar of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Charlotte was born the 7th of 13 children on June 24, 1941 in Centerville, LA to John and Eva Luke. She married the love of her life, Dr. R. McIver Hay (Mack) of Crowley, LA, on August 8, 1964. Her three sons, Raymond McIver Hay, Jr. (Mackie), Robert Boyd Hay (Boyd), and John Michael Hay, were all born in Louisiana. Charlotte received her nursing degree at Hotel Dieu in New Orleans, Louisiana where she first met Mack. She worked as a nurse until giving birth to their first son and chose to leave nursing and devote her life to her family. As if her three boys were not enough work, Charlotte managed to stay busy pursuing her creative endeavors and is remembered for her enterprising spirit. After raising their sons in Houston they retired to the ranch in Trinity and Charlotte spent her time as a loving and devoted grandmother. Charlotte was passionate about her faith and dedicated to the beautification of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Trinity, Texas. She was a founding member of the Ladies' Guild and used her talents to lead numerous committees for the betterment of the parish. Charlotte is survived by her three sons Raymond McIver Hay Jr. (Mack) and wife Lisa Thomas Hay, Robert Boyd Hay (Boyd) and wife Julie Gaudet Hay, John Michael Hay and wife Jamie Thoelke Hay; grandchildren Colton Boyd Hay, Tanner McIver Hay, Emily Hay Flowers and husband Kaleb Flowers, Allison Ann Hay, Parker Thomas Hay, Grant James Hay, Charles Walker Hay; 10 siblings Diane L. Nugent, Elaine L. Young, John R. Luke Jr., Laura L. Zuniga, David E. Luke, Joel F. Luke, Grant P. Luke, Gary Joseph Luke, Malinda L. Yoshida, and Charles Manly Luke; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law Maudra Cozzi and husband Mike Cozzi and brother-in-law Stanley L. Hay. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Dr. R. McIver Hay; parents, John Robert Luke and Eva Simoneaux Luke; brother Phillip Noré Luke; sister Leila Luke Deslatte. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the many friends who loved Charlotte and specifically to Rachael Colston for her years of friendship and dedication to the care and wellbeing of Charlotte. Donations in her honor may be sent to Catholic Charities. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 16th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Crowley for Charlotte Luke Hay, age 78, who passed away on Thursday, December 12th in Huntsville, TX. Fr. Sister-in-law Maudra Cozzi and husband Mike Cozzi and brother-in-law Stanley L. Hay. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband Dr. R. McIver Hay; parents, John Robert Luke and Eva Simoneaux Luke; brother Phillip Noré Luke; sister Leila Luke Deslatte. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the many friends who loved Charlotte and specifically to Rachael Colston for her years of friendship and dedication to the care and wellbeing of Charlotte. Donations in her honor may be sent to Catholic Charities. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313. 