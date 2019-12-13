Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheri Kay Schexnayder. View Sign Service Information Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley 301 N. Ave. F Crowley , LA 70526 (337)-783-3313 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Cheri Kay Schexnayder, 28, who died Dec. 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Morse surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Neil Pettit, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services with Fr. Clint Trahan concelebrating. The family is requesting visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers. Interment will be in Hanks Cemetery in Morse. She is survived by her parents, Bryan and Kayla Boudreaux Schexnayder of Morse; her maternal grandparents, Charlotte and Tony Suire of Crowley; her paternal grandparents, Charlene and Johnnie Schexnayder of Crowley; two aunts, Delana Rouse and her husband, Roger of Morse, and Brigette Boudreaux of Morse; and three uncles, Lee Schexnayder and his wife Sonia of Lyons Point, Dwayne Schexnayder and his wife Michelle of Jennings, and Shane Schexnayder of Lyons Point. Cheri is preceded in death by her sister, Kristen Nicole Schexnayder; maternal grandfather, Buford Boudreaux. Pallbearers will be Brigette Boudreaux, Shane Schexnayder, Chase Schexnayder, Tyler Schexnayder, Jesse Schexnayder and Jarrod Simon. Honorary pallbearers will be Delana and Roger Rouse, Seth Rouse, Tel Rouse and Lucie Rouse. Condolences may be sent to the family at A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Cheri Kay Schexnayder, 28, who died Dec. 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Morse surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Neil Pettit, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services with Fr. Clint Trahan concelebrating. The family is requesting visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers. Interment will be in Hanks Cemetery in Morse. She is survived by her parents, Bryan and Kayla Boudreaux Schexnayder of Morse; her maternal grandparents, Charlotte and Tony Suire of Crowley; her paternal grandparents, Charlene and Johnnie Schexnayder of Crowley; two aunts, Delana Rouse and her husband, Roger of Morse, and Brigette Boudreaux of Morse; and three uncles, Lee Schexnayder and his wife Sonia of Lyons Point, Dwayne Schexnayder and his wife Michelle of Jennings, and Shane Schexnayder of Lyons Point. Cheri is preceded in death by her sister, Kristen Nicole Schexnayder; maternal grandfather, Buford Boudreaux. Pallbearers will be Brigette Boudreaux, Shane Schexnayder, Chase Schexnayder, Tyler Schexnayder, Jesse Schexnayder and Jarrod Simon. Honorary pallbearers will be Delana and Roger Rouse, Seth Rouse, Tel Rouse and Lucie Rouse. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements are entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, La 70526, 337-783-3313. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close