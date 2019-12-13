A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Cheri Kay Schexnayder, 28, who died Dec. 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Morse surrounded by her loving family. Fr. Neil Pettit, Pastor of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services with Fr. Clint Trahan concelebrating. The family is requesting visiting hours Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to the 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited Friday at 6 p.m. by Deacon Tom Sommers. Interment will be in Hanks Cemetery in Morse. She is survived by her parents, Bryan and Kayla Boudreaux Schexnayder of Morse; her maternal grandparents, Charlotte and Tony Suire of Crowley; her paternal grandparents, Charlene and Johnnie Schexnayder of Crowley; two aunts, Delana Rouse and her husband, Roger of Morse, and Brigette Boudreaux of Morse; and three uncles, Lee Schexnayder and his wife Sonia of Lyons Point, Dwayne Schexnayder and his wife Michelle of Jennings, and Shane Schexnayder of Lyons Point. Cheri is preceded in death by her sister, Kristen Nicole Schexnayder; maternal grandfather, Buford Boudreaux. Pallbearers will be Brigette Boudreaux, Shane Schexnayder, Chase Schexnayder, Tyler Schexnayder, Jesse Schexnayder and Jarrod Simon. Honorary pallbearers will be Delana and Roger Rouse, Seth Rouse, Tel Rouse and Lucie Rouse. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements are entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, La 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019