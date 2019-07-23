Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheri Richard Stubblefield. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheri Richard Stubblefield, 58, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Senior Village Nursing Home in Opelousas, after an extended illness. Memorial services are pending at this time. Inurnment will be in the family plot at Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery in Lafayette. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, is in charge of arrangements. Cheri was born in Lafayette on August 5, 1960 to Herman and Shirley Richard. She graduated from Acadiana High School in 1979. Early on, she developed a passionate interest in fashion, makeup and styling hair. This led her to eventually open her own salon, Cuttin' Up, which she operated for several years. Later in life, she was employed as the receptionist in the family business. Cheri's outgoing personality and her brilliant smile always lit up a room. During their years together, Cheri and her former husband and dear friend, John Stubblefield, spent many wonderful days hunting, fishing and cooking at their camp on Swayze Lake. It was her favorite place to be. She was an avid deer hunter who never got on her stand until her hair and makeup were artfully in place. She was a football fan of the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. Cheri was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Hebert Richard. She is survived by her father Herman D. Richard (Mary Ann), sister Rhonda Billeaud (Digby), brother Ryan Richard (Pam), former husband John Stubblefield and numerous nieces and nephews, including her godchild Brittany Billeaud Faulk. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cheri's honor can be made to Hospice of Acadiana at 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 or to a . Personal condolences may be sent to the Richard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

