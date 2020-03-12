Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Amelia 'Cheri' Mudd. View Sign Service Information Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory 108 Hardware Rd. Broussard , LA 70518 (337)-330-8006 Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial Services for Cheryl "Cheri" Amelia Mudd will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, LA. A Rosary will commence at 10:30 AM and A Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the services at "The Cooking Cottage" at Poor Boy's Riverside Inn located at 240 Tubing Rd, Broussard, LA. It is with heavy hearts we announce that Cheryl "Cheri" Amelia Mudd peacefully joined our heavenly Savior on March 10, 2020 at age 73. She was born on October 25, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas to Clarence William Mudd, Jr. & Mary Jane Peddy Mudd. Cheryl was a devoted mother of six who loved her family immensely. She is known for her unwavering faith, strong personality and outspoken nature. She had a very active and accomplished life as a nurse and was always there for her children and grandchildren, even putting her career aside to help take care of her grandchildren. Her compassion always drove her to take care others and she is also known for her charitable work with Acadiana Youth. She was a wonderful cook and an exceptional baker who loved to entertain and host family functions and holidays and left behind many precious memories for her family. She had an avid love of music, and dancing and enjoyed painting, gardening and playing scrabble. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Clarence; mother, Mary Jane; sister, "Honeybear" Cristine Louise Mudd; brother, "Bill" Clarence William Mudd, III, and first husband, Hilton Levell Simmons. She is also survived by her sister, Penny Prentice Oday Tumbleson; sons, David Levell Simmons, William Matthew Simmons, and Daniel Ray Simmons; daughters, "Missy" Adarena Elizabeth Duhon, Amelia Marie Vallot and Marisa Annette Townsend, 22 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. We love you always and you will forever be in our hearts MaMere. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Cheryl Amelia Mudd by visiting Memorial Services for Cheryl "Cheri" Amelia Mudd will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The family will receive visitors beginning at 10 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church in Youngsville, LA. A Rosary will commence at 10:30 AM and A Holy Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at St. Anne Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the services at "The Cooking Cottage" at Poor Boy's Riverside Inn located at 240 Tubing Rd, Broussard, LA. It is with heavy hearts we announce that Cheryl "Cheri" Amelia Mudd peacefully joined our heavenly Savior on March 10, 2020 at age 73. She was born on October 25, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas to Clarence William Mudd, Jr. & Mary Jane Peddy Mudd. Cheryl was a devoted mother of six who loved her family immensely. She is known for her unwavering faith, strong personality and outspoken nature. She had a very active and accomplished life as a nurse and was always there for her children and grandchildren, even putting her career aside to help take care of her grandchildren. Her compassion always drove her to take care others and she is also known for her charitable work with Acadiana Youth. She was a wonderful cook and an exceptional baker who loved to entertain and host family functions and holidays and left behind many precious memories for her family. She had an avid love of music, and dancing and enjoyed painting, gardening and playing scrabble. Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Clarence; mother, Mary Jane; sister, "Honeybear" Cristine Louise Mudd; brother, "Bill" Clarence William Mudd, III, and first husband, Hilton Levell Simmons. She is also survived by her sister, Penny Prentice Oday Tumbleson; sons, David Levell Simmons, William Matthew Simmons, and Daniel Ray Simmons; daughters, "Missy" Adarena Elizabeth Duhon, Amelia Marie Vallot and Marisa Annette Townsend, 22 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. We love you always and you will forever be in our hearts MaMere. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Cheryl Amelia Mudd by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Cheryl Amelia Mudd and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close