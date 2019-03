Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Ann Byrd. View Sign

Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in Unity Baptist Church in Lawtell for Cheryl Ann Byrd, age 58, who passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at her residence in Lawtell. Cheryl was a native of Melville and a resident of Lawtell for the last nine and a half years. She worked at many local grocery stores and also for Dr. Vallian in Lawtell. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Lawtell. Survivors include her companion, Verrell Soileu, Jr.; her mother, Linda Byrd Ryder; two daughters, Christy Lynn Guidroz and her husband, Brian, of Port Barre and Lona Ann Gibson of Huntersville, NC; five brothers, Ricky Byrd and his wife, Connie, of Patterson, Calvin Byrd, David Byrd, Sr. and his wife, Nicole, all of Opelousas, Danny Byrd and his wife, Tori, of Ville Platte and Barttless Byrd, Jr. of Lawtell; two sisters, Betty Roberie and her hsuband, James Niel, of Opelousas and Linda Bernard Byrd of Lafayette; and four grandchildren, Zoey Guidroz, Calista Guidroz, Brianna Guidroz and Brian Guidroz, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, Barttless Byrd, Sr.; and two brothers, Kenneth Ray Byrd and John Allen Byrd. The family requests that visiting hours be observed Sunday at Unity Baptist Church in Lawtell from 4:00 p.m. until service time on Sunday at Unity Baptist Church in Lawtell.

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

