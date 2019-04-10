Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Kathleen Gahn. View Sign

Cheryl Kathleen Gahn was born May 1, 1955 in Mamou, LA and passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 63. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend to everyone in her life. She grew up in Baton Rouge but made a life in Lafayette, which was enriched with so many friends who also became her family. She was a kind and generous person who always thought of others first even during her battle with cancer. Family and friends were at the central core of her life. Cheryl was preceded in death by her loving parents, Terry and Beverly Gahn. She is survived by her sister Donna (Dary) Glueck, and brothers Terrence Ray (Rose) Gahn, Jr, Joey (Barbara) Gahn, Peter Gahn, Paul Gahn, and sister-in-law Kay Gahn. She was also a beloved aunt to nieces and nephews Nicholas (Kali) Glueck, Ben (Susie) Glueck, and Robert (Julie) Glueck, Traci (Chris) Riley, Emily (Buck) Moncla, Alexis Gahn, Alexandra Gahn, Samantha Gahn, and great-nieces and -nephews Patrick, William, Lee, Sutton, and Stella Glueck and Avery, Brooks, Caroline, and Aidan Riley. Visitation will be held on Friday at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge beginning at 10:00 AM to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Cheryl's many wonderful caregivers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Cheryl's memory to https://www.cancerfamilies.org to support affordable housing to those seeking cancer treatment. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019

