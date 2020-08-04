Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Chester Donald Bex, Sr., age 89, who passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Musical selections will be How Great Thou Art, Amazing Grace, and Peace in the Valley. Mr. Bex was a native of New Roads and a longtime resident of Opelousas where he graduated from Opelousas High School in 1947. Afterwards he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later went on to work for Unisys Corp. for over 30 years as a computer engineer. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Opelousas. Survivors include two sons, Chester "Donnie" Bex, Jr. and his wife, OJ, and Russell "Rusty" Bex and his wife, Darcee; his sister, Peggy Bex Miceli; his half-sister, Monelle LaShute; his grandchildren, Logan Michael Bex and his wife, Sarah, Ryan Peyton Bex, Chester "Trey" Bex, III, Nita Marie Bex Stelly and her husband, Brandon, and Leah Samantha Bex; and his great-grandchildren, Kaden Stelly, Walker Lee Bex, Emmalyn Stelly, and Rylee Stelly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marie Dolores Bex; his parents, Marshall Lee Bex, Sr. of Indiana and the former Belvia T. Crum of Robinson, Illinois; four half-brothers, Russell Bex, Ralph Bex, Marshall Lee Bex, Jr., and Louis Eldred "Sonny" Stelly, III; and one step-sister, Sylvia Ann Stelly Bollich. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Heart of Hospice, 1110 Bertrand Dr., Ste. A, Lafayette, LA 70507, (337) 232-8159. And a special thanks to Serenity and Grace New Life Caregivers, especially Debbie Pennington and Jimmy Vidrine. Pallbearers will be Donnie Bex, Sr., Rusty Bex, Logan Bex, Ryan Bex, Trey Bex, III, and Brandon Stelly. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
