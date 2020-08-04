1/1
Chester Donald Bex Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at a 12:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Chester Donald Bex, Sr., age 89, who passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Musical selections will be How Great Thou Art, Amazing Grace, and Peace in the Valley. Mr. Bex was a native of New Roads and a longtime resident of Opelousas where he graduated from Opelousas High School in 1947. Afterwards he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and later went on to work for Unisys Corp. for over 30 years as a computer engineer. He was a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Angels Church in Opelousas. Survivors include two sons, Chester "Donnie" Bex, Jr. and his wife, OJ, and Russell "Rusty" Bex and his wife, Darcee; his sister, Peggy Bex Miceli; his half-sister, Monelle LaShute; his grandchildren, Logan Michael Bex and his wife, Sarah, Ryan Peyton Bex, Chester "Trey" Bex, III, Nita Marie Bex Stelly and her husband, Brandon, and Leah Samantha Bex; and his great-grandchildren, Kaden Stelly, Walker Lee Bex, Emmalyn Stelly, and Rylee Stelly. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Marie Dolores Bex; his parents, Marshall Lee Bex, Sr. of Indiana and the former Belvia T. Crum of Robinson, Illinois; four half-brothers, Russell Bex, Ralph Bex, Marshall Lee Bex, Jr., and Louis Eldred "Sonny" Stelly, III; and one step-sister, Sylvia Ann Stelly Bollich. A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Heart of Hospice, 1110 Bertrand Dr., Ste. A, Lafayette, LA 70507, (337) 232-8159. And a special thanks to Serenity and Grace New Life Caregivers, especially Debbie Pennington and Jimmy Vidrine. Pallbearers will be Donnie Bex, Sr., Rusty Bex, Logan Bex, Ryan Bex, Trey Bex, III, and Brandon Stelly. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Opelousas, 4708 I-49 North Service Road, (337) 407-1907, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Rosary
09:30 AM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Liturgy
12:00 PM
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Opelousas
4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.
Opelousas, LA 70570
(337) 407-1907
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marquis Resources
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved