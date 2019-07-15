A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Chester J. Derbes, Jr., 96, who passed away Sunday, July 14th at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, July 17th, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. MSGR. W. Curtis Mallet, Vicar General for the Diocese of Lafayette will officiate. Chester was born November 11, 1922, in Eunice and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He graduated from Louisiana State University, obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. A proud veteran, Chester served in the United States Army Medical Corps. He worked for Estorge Drug Company, retiring after 40 years. Chester was a parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette. Chester had a love for LSU baseball. He was a respected business leader and always quick to share humorous stories with everyone. Chester was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Chester is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Esther Mae Veillon Derbes of Lafayette; one son, Robert Derbes and his wife, Ann of Lafayette; one daughter, Carolyn Derbes McClain and her husband, Jack of Houston, TX; his brother, Charles Derbes and his wife, Judy of Eunice; two grandsons, Patrick Derbes of Baton Rouge and Michael Derbes of Lafayette and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Joseph Derbes, Sr. and Camille Ardoin Derbes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chester's name to , 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006, (800) 424-8200, PVA<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_blank">www..org. Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora Street, 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from July 15 to July 17, 2019