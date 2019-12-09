Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home - Abbeville 2600 Charity Street Abbeville , LA 70510 (337)-893-3777 Send Flowers Obituary

A Private Funeral Service will be held for Mr. Chester J. Smith, Sr., 89, at David Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. A native of Erath and a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Smith died at 1:17PM on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at his residence. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was the owner of Chester Smith Marine; he was also involved with several other companies in the marine industry. Mr. Chester enjoyed playing bouree', collecting antique cars, going to his camp, and being on the water, especially shrimping. He loved having a good time and be with his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Anne Naquin Smith of Abbeville; a son, Chester J. Smith, II and his fiancée Estelle Mergist of Erath; three daughters, Mona Stika and her husband Kurt of Abbeville, Deanna Broussard and Randall Mendoza of Erath, and Janice Smith of Youngsville; seven grandchildren, Tobias Falgout and his wife Tina, Brandon Falgout and his wife Lindsey, Brett Broussard, Erika Vasquez, Trey Broussard and his wife Maci, Chester J. "C.J." Smith, III, and Ashton Joseph Smith; and two great grandchildren, Parker J. Falgout and Tobias Falgout. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claiborne Smith and Eugenie LeBlanc Vincent; two sisters, Eula Dartez and Lilly Viator; and a grandchild, Ashley Kaye Smith. Serving as pallbearers will be Brett Broussard, Trey Broussard, Tobias Falgout, Brandon Falgout, Glenn Broussard, and Saade Bou-Mikael.

