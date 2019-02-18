Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mr. Chester "Doc" Broussard, age 89, who passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. Father Travis Abadie, priest of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church, will officiate the service along with Father Bill Ruskoski. ''Doc" was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville, where he was a parishioner and Lay Minister with St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. He was also a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the St. Theresa Adoration Chapel. Often using the phrase 'Arnaudville is a Jewel on the Teche', ''Doc" served as Alderman for his town three times. He volunteered with the Lafayette Visitor Center and enjoyed administering communion to those unable to attend mass. In 1964, ''Doc" attended his first cursillo. For 34 years, he never missed a silent retreat at Lady of the Oaks in Grand Coteau. He recited many rosaries and led retreats in Grand Coteau as well as in Arnaudville. ''Doc" worked for the Town of Arnaudville in maintenance and as a meter reader. He moved on to work for St. Luke General Hospital as a purchasing agent and maintenance engineer. All the while, ''Doc" was also working for the South Landry Housing Authority. He started in maintenance but retired as director. Also from the age of 11 ''Doc" worked in the 'motion picture business', starting as a poster boy and working his way up to the top as a projectionist. Collectively, ''Doc" worked a total of 85 years by his retirement at age 67. Unsurprisingly, ''Doc" was awarded 'Citizen of the Year' in 2006. While being a model citizen of Arnaudville and parishioner of St. Landry Parish, ''Doc" was also the very best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. A humble man with a heart of gold, ''Doc" never met a stranger. He was incessantly giving, generous and loving, and always turned the other cheek. He read his bible every morning and applied his Catholic faith to everyday life. Survivors include his beautiful wife of 69 years, Jessie Lalonde Broussard; his six daughters, Jackie Tauzin, Peggy Broussard, all from Arnaudville, Karen Landa of Denver, CO, Lisa Helmick and her husband David of Katy, TX, Julie Broussard of Broussard, and Christy Farnsworth and her husband Ivan of Lafayette; his eleven grandchildren, Jessica Perkins and her husband Adam, Joel Tauzin, Noah Lirette, Hillarie Buck and her husband Josh, Morgan Lirette and her husband Tom Prové, Zachary Escuriex and his financée Kaylan Bourque, Julian Landa, Ethan Fransworth, Madison Helmick and her fiancé, Cobby Sayaphet, Samantha Farnsworth and Mollee Helmick; his six great-grandchildren, Natalie Dauphinet, Mason Perkins, Emmarie Perkins, Jack Buck, Maddox Buck and Eli Escuriex; his one sister, Enez Matt; and his beloved cat, Autumn. ''Doc" was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Broussard and the former Anita Trahan of Arnaudville; his brothers, Antoine Broussard, Preston Broussard, Emory Broussard, Athanus Broussard and Overton Broussard; his sisters, Antoinette Dupuis and Marie Broussard; and his son-in-law Albert Landa. A rosary will be led by the 4th degree Knights of Columbus at 7:00pm Monday evening at the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday evening and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes, Hope Hospice, LAMM Home Healthcare, and the people of Arnaudville. They would also like to give a very special thank you to all of ''Doc's" doctors: Dr. Kowalski, Dr. Ali, Dr. Kitakuli, Dr. Rodosta and Dr. Elliot. ''Doc's" last wish was to come home to see his garden, pet his cat and hold the hand of his loving and very loved wife one last time. Pallbearers will be Noah Lirette, Zach Escuriex, Julian Landa, Ethan Farnsworth, David Helmick, Ivan Farnsworth, Adam Perkins and Josh Buck. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Ward, Jarrod Segura, Dwight Ramsey and Cobby Sayaphet. The family would like to request that friends of ''Doc" send donations to the in lieu of flowers.

