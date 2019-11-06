Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester "Chet" LaJaunie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chester LaJaunie December 16, 1936-November 5, 2019 Lafayette, La. Chester "Chet" LaJaunie died peacefully after a brief illness on November 5 at Lafayette General Hospital. He was 82. The son of Frank and Adair LaJaunie, Chester had a varied and rich life. Chester graduated from Cecilia High School in 1955 and was in the Air Force as an aircraft electrician from May 1955-January of 1959. In 1962 Chester met the love of his life Kiyoko (Kim) in Tokyo, Japan and they married on November 2, 1963. Chester and his bride returned to Louisiana in 1964. This was short-lived as work again called him to foreign shores. They lived and worked in France, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. In 1969 they moved back to the US to Miami, Fl, where their son Chris was born in September of 1970. The young family moved permanently back to Louisiana where their daughter Angie was born in July of 1973. For more than 30 years, Chester supported the advancement of world peace through his Buddhist practice and in his involvement with SGI-USA. Chester worked as a Helicopter Mechanic for Petroleum Helicopters for 32 years, and it was well known he could fix just about anything. Chester was a proud father and grandfather. He loved to crawfish and fish, his beloved Saints football, and a good bowl of Gumbo. Chester and Kim traveled as much as possible. They visited Hungary, Poland, Austria, Spain and Portugal as well as visiting the Rock of Gibraltar and taking two trips to Quebec, Canada. Chester is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kim LaJaunie, as well as his sister Rita Courville and brother Harold LaJaunie, his son, Chris Joseph LaJaunie, wife Christine, and grandchildren Connor and Lauren, daughter Angie Guillory, husband Jason, grandchildren Aria and Aidan, as well as many close family and friends. He was predeceased in death by his brother Dudley. Chester LaJaunie December 16, 1936-November 5, 2019 Lafayette, La. Chester "Chet" LaJaunie died peacefully after a brief illness on November 5 at Lafayette General Hospital. He was 82. The son of Frank and Adair LaJaunie, Chester had a varied and rich life. Chester graduated from Cecilia High School in 1955 and was in the Air Force as an aircraft electrician from May 1955-January of 1959. In 1962 Chester met the love of his life Kiyoko (Kim) in Tokyo, Japan and they married on November 2, 1963. Chester and his bride returned to Louisiana in 1964. This was short-lived as work again called him to foreign shores. They lived and worked in France, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan. In 1969 they moved back to the US to Miami, Fl, where their son Chris was born in September of 1970. The young family moved permanently back to Louisiana where their daughter Angie was born in July of 1973. For more than 30 years, Chester supported the advancement of world peace through his Buddhist practice and in his involvement with SGI-USA. Chester worked as a Helicopter Mechanic for Petroleum Helicopters for 32 years, and it was well known he could fix just about anything. Chester was a proud father and grandfather. He loved to crawfish and fish, his beloved Saints football, and a good bowl of Gumbo. Chester and Kim traveled as much as possible. They visited Hungary, Poland, Austria, Spain and Portugal as well as visiting the Rock of Gibraltar and taking two trips to Quebec, Canada. Chester is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Kim LaJaunie, as well as his sister Rita Courville and brother Harold LaJaunie, his son, Chris Joseph LaJaunie, wife Christine, and grandchildren Connor and Lauren, daughter Angie Guillory, husband Jason, grandchildren Aria and Aidan, as well as many close family and friends. He was predeceased in death by his brother Dudley. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close