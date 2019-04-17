Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Ann Veronie. View Sign

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Basil Catholic Church for Ms. Christine Ann Veronie, 54, who passed away on April 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Fr. Steve Leblanc, Pastor of St. Basil Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in St. Basil Cemetery. Ms. Christine, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Raymond Cormier Sr. and Eva Dell Hollier Cormier. She enjoyed playing Bingo, listening to classic country, playing games on her phone and making people laugh. Christine loved her family and adored her grandchildren, and loved all children she came in contact with, having babysat for many, many years. She is survived by her fiance', Philip Anthony "Bo" Miller; daughters, Desire' Nicole Veronie Ardoin and husband Jules, Danielle Veronie; grandchildren, Kamerin Ardoin, Gabrielle Ardoin, Justin Roe, and Kollin Ardoin; siblings, Darlene Broussard and husband Keith, Raymond Cormier Jr., Lawrence Cormier and wife Sandra; and countless nieces, nephews and godchildren, to whom she was "Tauntee." She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond, Sr. and Eva Dell Cormier; sister and brother-in-law, Ethel and Leonard Landry. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday evening in the funeral home. Visiting hours will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until the time of service. Pallbearers will be Nick Broussard, Raymond Cormier Jr., Kamerin Ardoin, Lawrence Cormier, Dylan Cormier and Derek Arabie. Honorary Pallbearers will be Justin Roe and Kollin Ardoin. The family would like to thank Ms. Cynthia Gaye Hall for all the years of friendship she shared with Ms. Christine.

