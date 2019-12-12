Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Marie Arnold. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at a 1:00 p.m. Liturgy of the Word in Melancon Funeral Home of Carencro for Christine Marie Arnold, age 51, the former Christine Marie Golden, who passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her residence in Arnaudville. Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the service. Christine was a native of Berkley, CA and a resident of Carencro. She was employed at Bar 98 in Mire. Christine was a fun and loving mom to everyone. She enjoyed going to the beach, movies with her husband and being a friend to everyone. Survivors include her husband, Carl Arnold; one son, Jonathan Melancon of Lafayette; three daughters, Jessica Stovall and her husband, Gabriel, of Walker, Olivia Sisson of New Orleans and Anna Adams of Metairie; four grandchildren, Hayden Rosenow, Merciana Stovall, Boston Bannon and Abel Heine; two brothers, Rob Golden and his wife, Tava, of Las Vegas, NV and Mike Rice of Kansas City, MO; and two sisters, Carolyn Franco of Lovington, NM and Yvonne Golden of Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Lewis Golden, Jr. and Ruth Ann Duncan; and one sister, Mindy Golden. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

