Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 2 nd at 11:00 AM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette for Christine Visci Taranto, 95, who passed away at her home peacefully and surrounded by her family members on May 29, 2020, at 3:05 PM. Father Brian Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve will be the celebrant. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette. Christine was born in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of Alphonso J Visci of L'Aquila, Italy and Mary Santicrose Visci of Lorain, Ohio. Christine was a faithful member of the St. Genevieve church congregation. She was also a member of the National Scrabble Association of Lafayette and the North American Scrabble Players Association. She attended many tournaments, winning awards in Jackson, MS, Hammond, LA, Baton Rouge, LA, Las Vegas, NV and Houston, Texas. She was a reader at the Chapel of "St. Helene of the Cross" at Village Du Lac in Lafayette. Her hobbies included sewing and gardening. She also loved to travel. She enjoyed making pizza and spaghetti from scratch. Her Italian cooking was enjoyed by all family members for many years, and her holiday Thanksgiving dressing was legendary. Her legacy will live on in the heart of her family. Survivors include her daughter Bonita Blanchard and her husband Eddie of Carencro, daughter Gina Broussard of Carencro, Son in law Milton Dupuis Jr and his wife Rita of Lafayette. Her Grandchildren include Christina Savoie and her husband Andre of Carencro, Lauren Pellerin and her husband Nick of New Iberia, Alyssa Taranto, Juliana Smock, and Cydney Smock of Carencro, and Joshua Blanchard and his wife Jenny of Tomball, Texas. Great Grandchildren include Amelie and Alex Savoie, Rhett and Remi Pellerin and Falon Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Hughes Taranto, son Hughes Taranto Jr., daughter Lisa Taranto Dupuis, brother Jesse Visci of Youngstown, Ohio, and her sister Angelina Zarlingo of Pulaski, PA. Pallbearers will be Milton Dupuis Jr., Eddie Blanchard, Joshua Blanchard, Andre Savoie, Harold Courtois and Nick Pellerin. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Benoit. The family would like to thank Mom's nurse, Abby (Lafayette General), and all sixth-floor personnel. In addition the family would also like to thank Grace Home Health personnel, especially Brittany and Katie, her nurses, and her case manager, Lindsay. A special thanks to her Hospice of Acadiana nurse, Tasha, and most of all the Devoted Hands CNA's, Dedra, Brittany, Angela, Justine, Deondra, Kentra, Lisa, Katina, Pleashette, Monica and Kadejah. Visitaion will take place on Monday, June 1st from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM at Delhomme Funeral Home, Bertrand Drive location. A rosary will be recited on Monday at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. The family requests donation to be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Ave., Lafayette, LA or to Hospice of Acadiana on Johnston St. Personal condolences may be sent to the Taranto family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.