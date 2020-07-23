Funeral services for Christopher Henry Young will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Family Life Church, 2223 Dulles, Lafayette, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12 noon until time of funeral services at 5 pm. Services will be officiated by Todd Menard, Pastor of Family Life Church. Burial will take place at a later date. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Christopher Henry Young. "Chris", as most people knew him, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020. Chris was born July 4, 1971 in Lafayette, LA. He spend all his life in Lafayette and graduated from Lafayette Regional Technical Institute in machinists. Chris had a huge heart and everyone said he always had a smile on his face. Chris loved machinery and enjoyed what he did. He was always helping people weather he knew them or not. Chris was deeply loved by his parents, having long conversations with his Ma and great fishing trips with his Pa. He was also very close to his two brothers Ricky and Brent. Chris is survived by both parents, Sandra Albarado Young and Gilbert J. Young; two brothers Ricky Young and Brent Young; two nephews Joel and Jennifer Young, Elijah and Kia Young and one niece Rachal and Cody Artique and three cousins Elina Demetz, Noah Young and Isabella Young. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Venel and Alia Young; maternal grandparents Elfedge and Julie Boudreaux Albarado. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Christopher Young by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com.
