A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Christopher Jay Waldo Townsdin will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, Louisiana. Visiting hours will begin at 11AM and the Memorial will begin at 1pm. Christopher Townsdin of Carencro passed away March 12, 2019.Chris was a devoted son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He will be forever loved, always remembered and dearly missed. Chris is survived by his mother Sylvia Chauvin Townsdin, brother Jeff and wife Patricia Townsdin, sister Jennifer and husband David Cross, daughter Brittany and husband Jonathan Richard, grandson Elias Richard, granddaughter Eden Richard, and stepdaughter Layla Lanclos. Christopher was preceded in death by his father Loren Keith Townsdin and sister Patricia "Patti" Townsdin.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Jay Waldo Townsdin.
Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory
108 Hardware Rd.
Broussard, LA 70518
337-330-8006
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019