Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Jude Raggio. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Christopher Jude Raggio, 52, who passed away on December 23, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Christopher, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Charles Raggio and the former Marjorie Duhon. Chris was a graduate of Lafayette High School class of 1985, then he attended and graduated from USL, class of 1989. He worked and was part owner, for the past 30 years, of Bayou State Pawn and Jewelry. Chris was an avid UL fan and enjoyed watching Saints games with his son, Brett aka "thunder-buddy". He enjoyed tailgating UL football games and attending all UL baseball games, where his son, Jacob, was the equipment manager. Chris enjoyed his monthly poker games with friends. The family requests, in honor of Chris, to please wear UL, or Saints, attire to the visitation and funeral. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Chantel Raggio; son, Brett Raggio and partner, Samantha Thigpen; son, Jacob Raggio; sister, Sharon Raggio Guillory and partner, "Bubba" Wise; two brothers, Steven Charles Raggio and wife, Sheri; Jeffery Paul Raggio and wife, Shari; niece, Jamie Guillory Carter and husband, Patrick; niece, Kelli Guillory; nephew, Brady Raggio; niece, Gabrielle Raggio and partner, Alex Calogero; niece, Lauren Raggio and fiancé, Ted Bertrand; niece, Jaime Raggio Trahan and husband, Jamie; nephews, Dane and Tyler Raggio; godchild, Zsofia Pekar; in-laws, Gene and Becky Brackin; and several great-nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie Raggio; and brother, Scott Allen Raggio. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Steve Raggio, Jeff Raggio, Brett Raggio, Jacob Raggio, Steve Pekar, and Duane Jeansonne. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Cancienne, Kenneth Charrier, and his card-playing friends. The family would like to thank the staff at M.D Anderson in Houston for all their help and compassionate care, along with Dr. Michael Cain and the Cancer Center in Lafayette, LA. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the 8th floor at Lafayette General Medical Center. Personal condolences may be sent to the Raggio family at Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Christopher Jude Raggio, 52, who passed away on December 23, 2019. Father Gary Schexnayder will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Christopher, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Charles Raggio and the former Marjorie Duhon. Chris was a graduate of Lafayette High School class of 1985, then he attended and graduated from USL, class of 1989. He worked and was part owner, for the past 30 years, of Bayou State Pawn and Jewelry. Chris was an avid UL fan and enjoyed watching Saints games with his son, Brett aka "thunder-buddy". He enjoyed tailgating UL football games and attending all UL baseball games, where his son, Jacob, was the equipment manager. Chris enjoyed his monthly poker games with friends. The family requests, in honor of Chris, to please wear UL, or Saints, attire to the visitation and funeral. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Chantel Raggio; son, Brett Raggio and partner, Samantha Thigpen; son, Jacob Raggio; sister, Sharon Raggio Guillory and partner, "Bubba" Wise; two brothers, Steven Charles Raggio and wife, Sheri; Jeffery Paul Raggio and wife, Shari; niece, Jamie Guillory Carter and husband, Patrick; niece, Kelli Guillory; nephew, Brady Raggio; niece, Gabrielle Raggio and partner, Alex Calogero; niece, Lauren Raggio and fiancé, Ted Bertrand; niece, Jaime Raggio Trahan and husband, Jamie; nephews, Dane and Tyler Raggio; godchild, Zsofia Pekar; in-laws, Gene and Becky Brackin; and several great-nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie Raggio; and brother, Scott Allen Raggio. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Steve Raggio, Jeff Raggio, Brett Raggio, Jacob Raggio, Steve Pekar, and Duane Jeansonne. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ray Cancienne, Kenneth Charrier, and his card-playing friends. The family would like to thank the staff at M.D Anderson in Houston for all their help and compassionate care, along with Dr. Michael Cain and the Cancer Center in Lafayette, LA. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of the 8th floor at Lafayette General Medical Center. Personal condolences may be sent to the Raggio family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close