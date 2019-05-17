Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Shawn Bradley. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Christopher Shawn Bradley, 60, who died Tuesday evening, May 14, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Resurrection, St. John Cemetery. Reverend Tom Ranzino, cousin and Pastor of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, will serve as Celebrant for the Mass. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, JCL, VF, Rector for the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be the Con-Celebrant. Survivors include his bride of 35 loving years, Gina Breaux Bradley, of Lafayette; his son, Brandon Christopher Bradley, and wife Shellie; two daughters, Katelyn Jean Bradley Townley, and husband Adam, and Jillian Elise Bradley. Shawn is also survived by three beautiful granddaughters Lily Cait Bradley, Remi Marie Townley, and Alice Edie Bradley as well as one grandson, Bryce Madison Townley. Shawn is also survived by his mother Patricia Bradley; eight biological siblings namely, three sisters, Elizabeth Bradley, Monica B. Tauzin and her husband, Kevin and Angie B. Moreau and her husband, Andre, all of Lafayette; five brothers, Steve Bradley, Phil Bradley, Tim Bradley and his wife, Marcia, Brian Bradley and Colin Bradley, all of Lafayette; an adopted brother, Walter Rippas and his wife, Dawn, of Lafayette; three foster siblings, Freida Barnard of Florida, Bobbi Rue and her husband, Rob of Lafayette and Gwen Gros of Lafayette as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, George S. Bradley; brother, Kevin Bradley, and in-laws, Jesse and Bobbye Breaux. Christopher Shawn Bradley was born on September 11, 1958 in Green Bay, WI to George and Patricia Bradley and was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Shawn attended Our Lady of Fatima and was a graduate of Lafayette High School in 1976. He later graduated from USL and received a Bachelor's in Political Science. Shawn was the proud owner of Bradley Abstract and Title Company in Downtown Lafayette for 34 years where he served as a landman across the south. On June 2, 1984, Shawn married the love of his life, Regina Marie Breaux. Their love of God and each other paved a foundation that they prayed for always, one that will last forever in the hearts of their children and grandchildren. Their marriage was a true testament to the vows they took that day. Shawn understood deeply that there was always more to learn and discover in his life, especially at the young age of 60 years. He enjoyed reading and the art of gifting a book which he made sure to sign and date with a kind note inside the cover. He was an active member of Red's Health Club where he would spend his Sundays running the outdoor track, lifting weights, and relaxing in the sauna, always seeing a familiar face or getting to know a new one. Shawn loved spending time with his grandchildren watching sunsets, playing in the park, and riding bikes. He loved traveling with his wife where they found new explorations and lived bravely. This past October, their last trip together was spent on retreat at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky. There, they visited the burial site of their favorite writer and theologian, Thomas Merton. Shawn served at Our Lady of Wisdom with his wife, Gina, guiding couples through marriage preparation for the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. He also loved the brotherhood within the ACTS Community. Shawn had great compassion for his fellow man. Many times, he encountered the brokenness of this world through familiar faces and strangers, but he greeted all with an open heart and kind words to carry on. He remained present in all moments of his life even up to his death. The simplicity in all his actions and words exemplified who he was as a husband, father, brother, friend, and son of God. Christopher Shawn Bradley will be best remembered through Thomas Merton's quote: "Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone-we find it with another." Pallbearers will be Steve, Phil, Tim, Brian, and Colin Bradley, Don Barbato and Eric Waltner. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Steven Saccaro, Dr. Dee Dee Luke, Dr. Kenneth McCarron and caretaker Bertha Martin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Shawn's name to the Lourdes Foundation, 4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com/>

Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311 A 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Christopher Shawn Bradley, 60, who died Tuesday evening, May 14, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. Entombment will be in the Chapel of the Resurrection, St. John Cemetery. Reverend Tom Ranzino, cousin and Pastor of St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, will serve as Celebrant for the Mass. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, JCL, VF, Rector for the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be the Con-Celebrant. Survivors include his bride of 35 loving years, Gina Breaux Bradley, of Lafayette; his son, Brandon Christopher Bradley, and wife Shellie; two daughters, Katelyn Jean Bradley Townley, and husband Adam, and Jillian Elise Bradley. Shawn is also survived by three beautiful granddaughters Lily Cait Bradley, Remi Marie Townley, and Alice Edie Bradley as well as one grandson, Bryce Madison Townley. Shawn is also survived by his mother Patricia Bradley; eight biological siblings namely, three sisters, Elizabeth Bradley, Monica B. Tauzin and her husband, Kevin and Angie B. Moreau and her husband, Andre, all of Lafayette; five brothers, Steve Bradley, Phil Bradley, Tim Bradley and his wife, Marcia, Brian Bradley and Colin Bradley, all of Lafayette; an adopted brother, Walter Rippas and his wife, Dawn, of Lafayette; three foster siblings, Freida Barnard of Florida, Bobbi Rue and her husband, Rob of Lafayette and Gwen Gros of Lafayette as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, George S. Bradley; brother, Kevin Bradley, and in-laws, Jesse and Bobbye Breaux. Christopher Shawn Bradley was born on September 11, 1958 in Green Bay, WI to George and Patricia Bradley and was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. Shawn attended Our Lady of Fatima and was a graduate of Lafayette High School in 1976. He later graduated from USL and received a Bachelor's in Political Science. Shawn was the proud owner of Bradley Abstract and Title Company in Downtown Lafayette for 34 years where he served as a landman across the south. On June 2, 1984, Shawn married the love of his life, Regina Marie Breaux. Their love of God and each other paved a foundation that they prayed for always, one that will last forever in the hearts of their children and grandchildren. Their marriage was a true testament to the vows they took that day. Shawn understood deeply that there was always more to learn and discover in his life, especially at the young age of 60 years. He enjoyed reading and the art of gifting a book which he made sure to sign and date with a kind note inside the cover. He was an active member of Red's Health Club where he would spend his Sundays running the outdoor track, lifting weights, and relaxing in the sauna, always seeing a familiar face or getting to know a new one. Shawn loved spending time with his grandchildren watching sunsets, playing in the park, and riding bikes. He loved traveling with his wife where they found new explorations and lived bravely. This past October, their last trip together was spent on retreat at the Abbey of Gethsemani in Kentucky. There, they visited the burial site of their favorite writer and theologian, Thomas Merton. Shawn served at Our Lady of Wisdom with his wife, Gina, guiding couples through marriage preparation for the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony. He also loved the brotherhood within the ACTS Community. Shawn had great compassion for his fellow man. Many times, he encountered the brokenness of this world through familiar faces and strangers, but he greeted all with an open heart and kind words to carry on. He remained present in all moments of his life even up to his death. The simplicity in all his actions and words exemplified who he was as a husband, father, brother, friend, and son of God. Christopher Shawn Bradley will be best remembered through Thomas Merton's quote: "Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone-we find it with another." Pallbearers will be Steve, Phil, Tim, Brian, and Colin Bradley, Don Barbato and Eric Waltner. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Monday from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Steven Saccaro, Dr. Dee Dee Luke, Dr. Kenneth McCarron and caretaker Bertha Martin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Shawn's name to the Lourdes Foundation, 4801 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 17 to May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close