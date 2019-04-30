Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher "Chris" Trahan. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Christian Service will be celebrated Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Christopher "Chris" Trahan, 63, who passed away Saturday, April 27th at his residence in Rayne. Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, May 1st from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm and resumes Thursday, May 2nd at 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited Wednesday, May 1st at 7:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette. Father Gary Schexnayder will officiate. Chris was born June 8, 1955, in Rayne and was a long- time resident of Acadiana. He was a Deputy Sheriff with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff Department. Chris was well known as an ambassador for the Cajun culture. He enjoyed shooting pool in his spare time. He taught Cajun dancing at the Acadiana Renaissance Academy where he was involved in performing arts. Chris traveled around the world while dancing with Cajun Connection, acting as the master of ceremonies and performing at Silver Dollar City in 1987. He participated in the Giant Omelette Festival where he was the master of ceremonies. Chris danced and performed for a Cajun folklore troupe based in Lafayette, called the Renaissance Cadienne, at the Festival Acadiens as a part of Krewe de Canailles. He was a performer in Mary Chapin Carpenter's, "Down at the Twist and Shout," while being filmed in D.C. Most of all, Chris loved to entertain while spending time with his family and friends. Chris is survived by his son, Jason Trahan of Lake Charles; his mother, Geraldine "Gerrie" Dupuis Trahan Arabie of Lafayette; his sister, Cindy Robin and her husband, Don of Carencro; four brothers, Gordon Trahan and his wife, Lisa of Prairieville, Lawrence Trahan and his wife, Marsha of Lafayette, Philip Trahan of Kansas City, MO and Michael Trahan and his wife, Bessie of New Bern, NC; 15 nieces and nephews and 24 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilson Joseph Trahan; his stepfather, Thomas Arabie; his maternal grandparents, Alex and Rosella Dupuis; his paternal grandparents, David and Regina Trahan and his sister-in-law, Tamra Trahan. Pallbearers will be Gordon, Lawrence, Philip and Michael Trahan, Don Robin and D.J. LaJaunie. 