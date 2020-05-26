Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at a 2:00 PM Funeral Service in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Cindy Folks Roth, age 71, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette with her family by her side. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Lafayette. Reverend Ann Sutton, Senior Pastor of Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include her beloved husband of 52 years, Kirk Roth; three sons, Joshua Roth and his wife, Jenise, Jason Roth and his wife, Ashley and Jeremy Roth and his wife, Heidi; eight grandchildren, Avalynn Roth, Mazley Roth, Hollyn Roth, Roman-Ashtyn Roth, Landon Roth, Dominique Roth, Gabrielle Roth-Flanders and Skylar Toledo; and one aunt, Barbara Folks. She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Joseph Folks and Ruby Matte Folks. Cindy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, counselor, and friend to all. She loved cooking, her book / wine club, baking with the grandchildren, and family socials. Cindy and Kirk loved to go out every Friday for drinks and dinner with friends. She enjoyed walking and visiting her neighbors with Rosie her dog. Cindy and Kirk traveled the country camping with friends and enjoying the landscape of America. Pallbearers will be Joshua Roth, Jason Roth, Jeremy Roth, Landon Roth, James Thibodeaux, and Gentry Perry. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SOUTHSIDE location on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of services. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Roth's name to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3636 South I-10 Service Road Suite 304, Metairie, LA 70001 or Bridgeway Hospice, 2014 West Pinhook Road Suite 604, Lafayette, LA 70508. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Roth family to all their friends and neighbors in Olde Towne Neighborhood and the oncology nursing staff at Ochsner Medical Center. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Road Lafayette, LA. 70508 337-984-2811.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 26 to May 28, 2020.