Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette, La. for Clara Mae L. Burke, 80. Mrs. Burke, a resident of Breaux Bridge, LA, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 7:02 a.m. in the comfort of her home. Jeff Ables, Pastor of Crossroads Church in Lafayette, will conduct the services. Following the services she will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visiting hours be observed Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of service at Walters Funeral Home. Survivors include her children, Donald P. LeBlanc, Jr. and wife Teresa A. LeBlanc, Donna L. Benoit, Christina A. LeMaire and husband Jeff J. LeMaire, P. Brennan LeBlanc and wife Jodie L. LeBlanc, and P. Marty LeBlanc and wife Tansy K. LeBlanc; her grandchildren, Michelle D. Bourque and husband Kit Bourque, Christy R. Woten and husband Joseph G. Woten, Shannon R. Dubuc and husband Mike S. Dubuc, Lauren N. Benoit, Elisabeth A. Gautreaux and husband Roman J. Gautreaux, Mariah L. LeBlanc, Josh P. LeBlanc and wife Heather M. LeBlanc, Chandler Iram LeBlanc, Cassie M. Jackson and her husband Caleb L. Jackson, and Kendall M. LeBlanc; step-grandchildren, Erin Masciarelli and her husband J. Andrew Masciarelli, Dustin J. LeMaire and fiancé Anne M. Baudoin, Evan L. LeMaire and fiancé Cameron Hebert, and Emma M. LeMaire; her great-grandchildren, Dylan A. Bourque, Kylie M. Bourque, Owen M. Dubuc, Josiah P. Woten, Anna-Claire E. Dubuc, Eliana R. Woten, and Jolie L. Dubuc; step great-grandchildren, Hayden J.M. LeMaire, Saylor G. LeMaire, Dawson A. Masciarelli, Wyatt G. Masciarelli, Rainna L. Kippers, and Clay A. Hebert; her siblings, Annie H. Moak, Evelina H. Smith, Melba H. Vautrot and husband Jude Vautrot, Mary H. Richard and husband Andy Richard, Lou T. Higginbotham (sister-in-law), and Mark "Bootsy" Higginbotham and his partner Mary Beck; and the father of her children, Donald P. LeBlanc, Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Iram J. and Mabel L. Higginbotham; her husband, Harold N. Burke; her brothers, Linton J. "Hick" Higginbotham and Donald Higginbotham; and her brother-in-laws George E. Sanford and Leonard P. Smith. Clara considered her greatest accomplishment to be her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She poured into them her love, guidance, and devotion. Her face lit up every time any one of them entered the room and she shared the love of Jesus with all of them. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her family. She spent most of her life raising children while in the workforce and spent over 30 years with the Council on Aging in Lafayette. As Director, she led the construction of several apartment housing facilities for the elderly and directed the Council's involvement in multiple programs including Meals-On-Wheels, Senior Olympics, Foster Grandparent Program, Les Bons Jours Newspaper and so many more. The employees at the Council knew her to be kind and fair to all of them and never considered herself to be above anyone. Mrs. Burke received several awards for her work during her time at the Council on Aging. For her dedicated service to the elderly in Acadiana, L. J. "Joey" Durel, Jr., City-Parish President declared July 17th as the Clara Burke Day. Upon her retirement, Mrs. Burke received special recognition from Governor Bobby Jindal, Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux, Mayor Scott Hazel Myers and many others. She received multiple awards for the work she accomplished yet, Mrs. Burke always attributed any success to God and His guidance. She would often say, "I didn't know what to do so, I prayed, and God worked it out." Above all, her hopes and prayers were for everyone to know the love of God and come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior. She was a blessing to our family and to this community, and all will miss her. Pallbearers for the service are Josh P. LeBlanc, Chandler Iram LeBlanc, Dylan A. Bourque, Kendall P. LeBlanc, Mike S. Dubuc, and Roman J. Gautreaux. Honorary pallbearers include Kit A. Bourque, Joseph G. Woten, Caleb L. Jackson, Owen M. Dubuc, and Josiah P. Woten. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.waltersfh.com.
