Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Clarence "ToTo" Lalonde, age 84, who passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Lalonde was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville where he was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church. A veteran of the military, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during Peacetime and was honorably discharged in May of 1963. Upon his discharge from the military, Mr. Lalonde was employed with Jankee Dredge Company for over ten years and later retired as a maintenance man for the Town of Arnaudville, Arnaudville Elementary and was a volunteer for the Arnaudville Fire Department. Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-three years, the former Juanita Robin; two sons, Reynolds Lalonde and his wife, Maxine, and Bennett Lalonde and his wife, Charlotte, all of Arnaudville; two daughters, Melissa L. Hardy and her husband, Bob, of Lafayette and Tonia L. Meche and her husband, Thommy, of Arnaudville; ten grandchildren, Aimee Barber and her husband, Jonathan, Lane LaCombe and her husband, Brian, Stacy Barton and her husband, Hab, Wendy Meche, Lynee Hardy and her husband, Eric, Cassie Fontenot and her husband, Christopher, Jared Lalonde and his wife, Janie, Adam Meche, Jeremy Meche and Addie Lalonde; eleven great grandchildren, Charlie, Jack and Celeste Barber, Edyn, Ezra and Elijah LaCombe, Maxim, Maddox and Samuel Hardy, and Julianna and Mason Fontenot; and three sisters, Evangeline L "Pip" Richard, Shirley L. Taylor and her husband, Camille and Leverly L. Pontiff and her husband, Adolph, all of Arnaudville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement Lalonde and the former Beulah Marks; and two sisters, Velma L. Melancon and Thelma L. Frederick. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Pallbearers will be Jared Lalonde, Adam Meche, Jeremy Meche, Reynolds Lalonde, Bennett Lalonde, Bob Hardy and Thommy Meche. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 224 Main Street, (337) 754-5725, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 18 to June 20, 2019
