Memorial services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Clarence Albert Leleaux, age 83, who passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at University Hospital and Clinics in Lafayette. Pastor Chad Thibodeaux of Vatican Baptist Church will officiate at the services. Mr. Leleaux was a native of Welsh and a resident of Duson. He enjoyed making crosses out of clothes pins, Southern gospel music and loved to sing with his wife, Mabel. He was a member of Vatican Baptist Church and the nursing home ministry. A veteran of the military, Mr. Leleaux proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of over twenty-five years, Mabel Cormier Leleaux of Duson; two sons, Mike Leleaux and his wife of Welsh and Roger Leleaux and his wife of Duson; one daughter, Sue Perry and her husband, Paul, of Winnsboro; two stepsons, Jerry Green of Scott and Marlon Green of Lafayette; one sister, Jane of Jennings; and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, Keith Leleaux; one daughter, Faye Perkins; and his parents, Joseph Leleaux and the former Lena Fontenot. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 11:00 a.m. Friday until service time on Friday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
