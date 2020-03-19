Claude C. Fuqua, Jr., 94, passed away at his residence in Lafayette on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020. Claude served our country honorably as a pilot during WWII in the US Navy. After the war, Claude completed his college education receiving a Master's Degree from LSU. He was very proud of being a math teacher during his career, lastly instructing at Lafayette High School which is where he retired. He cherished his late wife Mary B. Fuqua who preceded him in death in July 2019. Honoring Claude's final request, there will be no funeral for him as he wanted to simply be laid to rest beside Mary at the Woodard Cemetery in Taylor, La. His sister Beverly Corbett of Alexandria, La. survives him. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020