Claude Roy LeBlanc, eldest son of Dr. Edward and Gertrude Ducharme LeBlanc, passed away on March 5, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1949. Roy was a graduate of Lafayette High School and University of Southwestern Louisiana, where he majored in Radio and Television production. He also studied Industrial Electronics at Lafayette Regional Vocational Technical Institute. Claude Roy served as an IT Tech Support Specialist at the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals in both New Orleans and Baton Rouge until his retirement. "Roy", as he was affectionately known by his family, was the kindest, most generous human who loved his family and friends with a passion. He had a zest for life and enjoyed conversations about the most esoteric topics he could find. Roy was a kidney dialysis patient for 10 years and he fought his disease like no other. He is best described by his family as a warrior who really wanted to live. He loved family outings and gatherings and especially loved seeing old friends. Roy is survived by his mother, Gertrude; his sisters: Claudette St. Amant (Robert), Edie Parsons (George), Michelle Curtis (Tracy), and his brothers: Joe LeBlanc(Laura) and Jim LeBlanc. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Edward J. LeBlanc, Jr. and sister in law, Evelyn Gauthier LeBlanc. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille. Deacon Cody Miller will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until time of services at Martin & Castille Funeral Home DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street in Lafayette. A Rosary will be recited on Saturday at 10:40 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Mr. LeBlanc's name to KRVS Radio Station, P.O. Box 43595 Lafayette, Louisiana 70504. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the LeBlanc family to the Staff at Our Lady of the Oaks and Fresenius Kidney Care West.

330 Saint Landry Street

Lafayette , LA 70506

