Clay Benton funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Clay Benton, 85, who passed away on July 27, 2020. Reverend Daniel Edwards, Pastor of St. Jules Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Clay was a U. S. Army veteran. He retired from the Grocery Industry, where he served as Store Manager for many years. Clay never met a stranger and left an impression on those that came in contact with him. Clay, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Maurice Benton and the former Amanda Huval. He is survived by beloved wife of 58 years, Vesta Maturin Benton; two daughters, Wanda Gail Stonicher and Gwendolyn Ann Williams and her husband, Scott; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and one sister, Mary Ann Lemoine. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers and four sisters. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Pallbearers will be Brandon Stonicher, Blake Stonicher, Trevor Williams, Eric Williams, Michael Benton and Maurice Douet. Personal condolences may be sent to the Benton family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
