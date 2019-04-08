Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cledia Landry. View Sign

Funeral Services for Mrs. Cledia Landry, 75, will be at 11:00AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourde's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourde's Mausoleum. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4:00PM until 8:30PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8:00AM until the time of services at 11:00AM. A native of Lafayette and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Landry died at 5:50AM on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Acadiana Rehabilitation Hospital. She was a member of the All State girls' basketball team and graduated from Indian Bayou with the class of 1961. She retired after working in the cafeteria at Dozier Elementary for over 20 years. She was known as "Nanny" to all of her nieces and nephews. She never missed an event for any of her grandchildren, which were the joy of her life. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Allen Landry of Erath; her son, Crandall Landry of Erath; her two daughters, Melissa (Missy) Rosa and her husband Chris of Erath, and Catina Dooley and her husband Donnie of Delcambre; her two grandsons, Baron Rosa and Colt Dooley; her granddaughter, Allison R. Young and her husband Everette; her brother, Daniel Gary and his wife Carolyn of Indian Bayou; and her sister, Falice Hoffpauir and her husband E.C. of Indian Bayou. She is preceded in death by her parents Sweeny and Eunice Duhon Gary. Serving as pallbearers will be Colt Dooley, Donnie Dooley, Baron Rosa, Chris Rosa, Everett Young, and Tom Hoffpauir.

