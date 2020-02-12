Guest Book View Sign Service Information David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 (337)-369-6336 Visitation 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Visitation 8:00 AM - 1:45 PM David Funeral Home 1101 Trotter Street New Iberia , LA 70563 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 1303 St. Jude Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial for Clifford J. Meyers, age 86, will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1303 St. Jude Avenue, with Fr. Buddy Breaux as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm from the funeral home and will continue on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 8:00 am until 1:45 pm. Recitation of the Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm in the funeral home with the Men's Rosary Group. Clifford went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:09 pm while at his residence with his family present. He was a native of Patoutville and a resident of New Iberia. He was a hard worker all of his life as a dozer operator for more than seventy years. Clifford was the owner of Clifford Meyers Construction and Meco Construction for over forty years. When Clifford started in the dirt moving business, he used a tractor with a box blade before using a dozer. The times when he enjoyed relaxing were spent playing dominos. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorenia Carlin Meyers of New Iberia; children, Darryl Meyers and wife Barbara of New Iberia and Debbie Strehlow and husband Tony of Dallas; grandchildren, Tiffany Zerangue and husband Joey, Sean Strehlow and wife Morgan and Conner Strehlow; step-grandchildren, Chad LeBlanc and wife Korie and Cherie Segura and husband Lane and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Meyers and Gussie Broussard Meyers; son, Dwight John Meyers; granddaughter, Tricia Meyers; siblings, Leona M. Broussard, Oswald Myers and Dolores M. Viator. Pallbearers will be Tony Strehlow, Sean Strehlow, Connor Strehlow, Terry Myers, Terry Suire, Mitch Dartez and Joey Zerangue. The family wishes to express special thanks to his caregivers for such a wonderful expressing of your love to Clifford.

