Clifford M. Brake Jr. age 63, passed of natural causes the evening of April 28th at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Born in Casper Wyoming, February 25, 1957, to Irene G. Brake and Clifford M. Brake Sr. both deceased. Cliff is survived by Sharon, his wife of 32 years who was his love and fishing buddy, his daughter Michelle (Geoff) Kane, grandchildren Nicholas, Andrew, Megan, and Christina, and numerous beloved friends. Mr. Brake served in the Navy then received a Bachelor's in Engineering which he used to create his own business as a QAQC expert in the oil business. Cliff enjoyed fishing and golfing which we hope he is doing to his heart's content. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend was taken from us unexpectedly and far too soon, he will be missed more than words can express. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 1 to May 3, 2020.