Clifford William "Bill" Oglesby, Sr. died peacefully Monday morning, December 2, 2019, after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. A Memorial Service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Sunday, December 8th at 2:00 pm at Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette, Louisiana. The family will receive visitors beginning at 12:30 pm until the time of the service. Reverend Jon Tellifero, of Covenant United Methodist Church in Lafayette, will officiate. Bill was a tremendous husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many. He will truly be missed. He was born on May 21, 1935, in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, to Clifford B. Oglesby and Nannie Mae New Oglesby. He spent his formative years in Plain Dealing, Louisiana, where he and his family were very active at First Baptist Church. He developed an insatiable passion for sports. In High School he played football and ran track. He excelled in the high hurdles and even earned awards in the Louisiana State Finals. After graduating from Plain Dealing High School in 1953, he enlisted in the Air Force spending time in England and Greenland before returning to school at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana to pursue a degree in Accounting. During his time in Natchitoches, Bill was married and both of his children, Bill, Jr. and Elizabeth, were born. In 1962, he graduated and began working for Humble Oil (now Exxon) in Berwick followed by a transfer to Harvey, La. In 1966, he and his family moved to Shreveport where he continued his career in Accounting. He spent most of his career working for Crystal Oil in Shreveport. During this time, he was active in pursuing his passion of pirogue fishing with his brother-in-law, Ivan Miley, and with family. He collected many trophies over the years as his passion for fishing evolved into bass boats and tournament fishing. Bill was an avid supporter and encourager to his kids and numerous nephews in each of their sporting pursuits. When possible, he helped as an assistant coach. He became a huge supporter of Byrd High School sports as his children attended. When they enrolled at LSU, his interest in LSU sports really began to take off. He became an LSU Football season ticket holder and loved nothing more than to cheer on the Tigers in Death Valley. He also picked up golf as a new hobby and spent a lot of leisure time with friends playing at Querbes Golf Course. After Crystal Oil was sold in the Spring of 1995, he immediately went to work for Hunt Oil in Lafayette. In 1997, he married Dale W. Stockstill of Lafayette. For the past 22 years, he grew to love Lafayette and the Acadian culture (and food). Dale introduced him to so many great restaurants and traditions that are unique to S. Louisiana. In 1999, he retired from Hunt Oil and spent the next few years taking in even more of the culture of Lafayette, traveling with Dale to Shreveport to watch his grandsons' football and lacrosse games, and traveling to Dallas, Chicago, Connecticut, New York, and Birmingham, U.K. to visit his other grandchildren. Bill spent countless hours monitoring all the latest news about LSU sports via the Dandydon.com website and through a weekly "Friday-morning, group think-tank" at Cici's coffee with Don Long (deceased) and Scott Long as well as many avid LSU fans. He loved spending time in his backyard feeding and watching hummingbirds come and go. Bill and Dale were very active members of Red Lerille's Health Club of Lafayette. Even through this past summer, Bill was working out 3-4 days a week. Bill and Dale have been active members of the Covenant United Methodist Church of Lafayette for the past 10 years. Bill leaves an extraordinary legacy through his surviving family, extended family and friends. He is survived by wife, Dale Oglesby; son, Bill and wife Sue Oglesby of Frisco, Texas; daughter, Elizabeth and husband Mark Eldredge of Shreveport; grandsons, Christopher Eldredge and wife Dr. Katye Gayle of Nashville, Tennessee, Ben Eldredge and wife Shelby of Shreveport, Patrick Eldredge of New Orleans, Caroline Oglesby, Mitchell Oglesby and Morgan Oglesby of Frisco, Texas. Bill is also survived by Dale's daughter, Ashley Stockstill and partner, Julia Gardner; grandson, Julian Gardner-Stockstill of Ithaca, New York and by the mother of his children, Patricia Miley Oglesby of Shreveport. In-lieu-of flowers, donations can be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or Hospice of Acadiana or to the . The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially Jonathan Bourque, and Cornerstone Village South of Lafayette. 