A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Clifton A. Istre, 90, who died Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. in Crowley. Mr. Istre was a native and lifelong resident of Crowley. He served as the market manager for the former National Food Store in Crowley. He was a veteran of the US Army having served his country during World War II. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Monday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum. Mr. Istre is survived by one daughter, Donna Schmid and her husband Greg of Crowley; two sons, Kenneth Istre and his wife Priscilla of Lake Charles, Clifford Istre and his wife Dianna of Crowley; 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary A. Istre; his father, Ernest Istre; his mother and stepfather, Alma Faulk Magnon and Olson Magnon; one brother, Oscar Istre.

