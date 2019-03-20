A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge for Clifton Galentine, Sr., 87, who passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 7:00 am until 10:00 am on Saturday. A rosary will be prayed at 8:00 am on Saturday. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Breaux Bridge. Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, (337-332-2111) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019