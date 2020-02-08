A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Evangeline for Clifton Joseph Hebert, 94, who died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Fr. Paul LaFleur, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Evangeline, will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum in Iota. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Gale Hebert Simar and her husband Wayne of Lafayette; two grandsons, Todd Simar and his wife Maggie of Lafayette, and Ryan Simar and his wife Angelique of Houma; and three great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Jade, and Kade Simar; two sisters, Mable Hebert of Crowley and Marjorie Broussard of Scott. Mr. Hebert is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Rosa Latiolais Hebert; his son Timothy Joseph Hebert, his parents, Benjamin and Ematilde Cormier Hebert; two brothers, Arthur Hebert and Clisma Hebert. Words of comfort may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley, 301 N. Ave F Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020