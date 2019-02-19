Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clint Anthony Thibodeaux. View Sign

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Clint Anthony Thibodeaux, 56, who passed away February 18, 2019 in Lafayette. Deacon Dennis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Wednesday from 12:00 pm to the time of service. Inurnment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Clint graduated Notre Dame Catholic High School in 1980. During his high school days he had basketball scoring records where he achieved All State. He received a scholarship from Nichols State University, then transferred to U.S.L. at the request of Coach Bobby Pascal and Coach Bolman. While attending U.S.L. he competed in the NCAA Basketball Tournament in 1982, 1983 and made it into the Final Four in 1984. Clint earned his a Bachelor Degree in Petroleum Engineering. More importantly he was a loving son, brother, and father. He is survived by two daughters, Kristen Thibodeaux of Bossier City, and Sydnie Thibodeaux of Baton Rouge; his mother, Flo Schexnider Thibodeaux of Rayne; one sister, Dana Thibodeaux of Crowley; three brothers, Marcus Thibodeaux of Rayne, Bryan Thibodeaux and his wife, Kimberly of Lafayette, and Ryan Thibodeaux of Rayne; and his best friend, Darryl Theriot of New Iberia. Clint is preceded in death by his father, Norris Thibodeaux. The family would like to express their sincere thanks for all prayer warriors, Lafayette General Medical Center, Hospice of Acadiana, and Courtyard Manor Nursing Home for their care, thoughts, and compassion given to Clint and his family.

