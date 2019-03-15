Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton James Mouton. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Benedict de Moor Catholic Church for Clinton James Mouton, who was called home to be with the Lord after living 42 glorious years on this earth on February 27,2019 at his residence in Dallas, TX. Services will be conducted by Father. Interment will be in St. Benedict de Moor Cemetery. Clinton will forever be remembered by his mother, Rose Mary Mouton of Duson, LA; His father and stepmother Matthew and Emma Simon of Lafayette, LA; one brother: Clayton (LaKeisha) Mouton of Duson, LA; two sisters: Alanna Mouton of Duson, LA and Jessica (Anthony) DeGray of New Iberia, LA; four Step-Brothers & one Step-Sister; seven Nieces and Nephews: Anthony Jr, A'Niyah, Traeson, Clay'mahni, Jaxson, Jahzi and Mo'Riah that he loved as though they were his own children; Maternal Grandmother Elvina Mouton; Godparents Randy & Patricia Mouton; eight uncles and two aunts that he was very close to: Mary Helen Benoit and Mary Simon; a host of cousins and friends in Dallas that became a part of his extended family. He was preceded in death by his Paternal grandparents: John & Mary Simon, Maternal Grandfather Wilson Mouton Sr., three aunts: Sandra Mouton, Shirley Mouton and Rebecca Simon; four uncles: Presley Mouton, Alfred Simon, Jacob Simon and Norman Simon; two cousins Ramon Mouton and Warren Mouton Jr. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16,2019 at St. Benedict de Moor Catholic Church from 00:00 a.m until the time of the service. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home , 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.

