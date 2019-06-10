Guest Book View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

1:00 PM Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Dr. Clyde Anthony Giordano, 83, who died Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence in Lafayette. The family will receive guests on Thursday from 12 Noon to time of service. Reverend Honey Becker, Deacon with the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Lafayette, will conduct the services. Private graveside services will be held in Westlawn Memorial Cemetery in Gretna, Louisiana. Dr. Clyde Anthony Giordano was born in Buras, Louisiana in 1935. He was the son of Frank Giordano and Lena Ferran. Dr. Clyde was a voracious learner. He graduated from Holy Cross High School by the age of 16, briefly attended LSU and was then admitted to Loyola School of Dentistry. He obtained his DDS and a degree in oral surgery, and went on to serve our country as an officer in the U.S. Navy. While practicing oral surgery, Dr. Clyde also served as a professor of pathology at Loyola School of Dentistry. In 1975, he pursued his long- term goal of entrepreneurship by starting 5 Star Marine Services, an offshore crew boat company. To support his new endeavor, he completed his Juris Doctorate from Tulane Law School. During this time, he also served as a Director of First National Bank of Jefferson Parish and Director of Mississippi River Bank. In 1994, he was elected President of Plaquemines Parish. Dr. Clyde was a loving father, husband and friend, and nothing made him happier than cooking a huge Italian dinner and trading old stories with his friends and family. His love of life also included operating a citrus farm and raising Arabian horses at his home in Braithwaite, La. with his wife, Phyllis Giordano. His favorite hobbies were golfing and fishing. 