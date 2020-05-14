Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Coby Lyle Talbot, age 51, who passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his residence in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Pastor Ty Cook of Lighthouse Family Church will officiate at the services. Coby Lyle Talbot was born February 13, 1969, in Lafayette and was a lifelong resident of Carencro. He was employed with Huval and Associates and CEC for twenty-two years. He loved spending time at his camp in Toledo Bend hunting and fishing. Coby also enjoyed dancing, cooking and entertaining. To know Coby was to love him. He was an amazing father, husband, brother, son and friend. He was such a kind and giving soul. He never met a stranger and would help anyone in need; his heart was generous and full of affection. Coby was a true gentleman and instilled this trait in his son, Connor, from an early age. Coby loved life, and he lived it with intention and purpose. He always put great detail into his deeds, actions and words. There truly are not enough words to describe the magnitude of Coby's personality, he was larger than life. As a father, he was beyond compare, never missing any of his children's events and never failed to let them know how much he loved them. As an employee, he was the same: dedicated, devoted, and extremely loyal. He shined brightest as a husband. He loved his beautiful bride, Kimberly, to the ends of the Earth. Coby's family and friends are devastated by the loss of their rock, and they will miss him always. If Coby loved you, he never failed to let you know it by both his actions and words. Survivors include his loving wife, Kimberly Taylor Talbot; his children, Connor Lyle Talbot and Kyla Elise Talbot; his father, Lyle "Pokey" Talbot; his mother, Mildred "Millie" Cates; three sisters, Darlene "Sissy" Guidry and her husband, Wayland, Lyla Talbot and her companion, John Millen, and Elizabeth "Bitsy" Menard and her husband, Blaine; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Scott Taylor and his wife, Tamara, and Joshua Paul Taylor and his companion, Jenny Johnson; his nephew who he treated like a son, Joshua Chase Taylor; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Huval & Associates and CEC for their generosity and thoughtfulness during this heartbreaking time. Pallbearers will be Connor Talbot, Blaine Menard, Scott Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Troy Blunt and Stacy Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be David Huval, Jr., Jarrid Boudreaux, Dustin Guidry, Jhaice Menard, Jhess Menard, Hunter Taylor, Chase Taylor, Eli Alviso, Beau Blunt, Robbie Monlezun and Joseph "Coach" Sampy. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.