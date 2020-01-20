Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cody Paul "Moon Pie" Abshire. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Rosary 12:00 PM MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Cody Paul "Moon Pie" Abshire, age 33, who passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Brother Carl Murdock of First Baptist Church of Port Barre will officiate at the services. Cody was a native of Mire where he lived for most of his life. He was previously employed with Offshore Energy Services of Brousard. Cody had an infectious personality and was the life of any party. As a talented musician, he played the accordion and scrub board for the Backwood Boyz. He was a true Louisianian who loved Mardi Gras, music, football, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. His fun and loving nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his father, Lenis Abshire and his wife, Sandy, of Mire; his mother, Rebecca Carroll and her husband, Richard, of Port Barre; his siblings, Hailey Abshire of Mire, Sydni Shamsie and her husband, Ali, of Rayne, Kayla Reine and her fiancé, Charlie Soileau, of Maurepas, Ricky Carroll and Aaron Carroll both of Port Barre, and Kasey Munnerlyn and her husband, Jeremy, of Arnaudville; his paternal grandmother, Betty Abshire of Duson; three Godchildren, Madysin Reine, Kayden Thibodeaux and Kaylee Thibodeaux; his aunts and uncles, Paul David Abshire and his wife, Rene, Linda Venable and her husband, Jimmie, Ramona Lalonde and her husband, Randy and Kermit Prejean; and numerous cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Olydia "MaMere'" Prejean; and his paternal grandfather, Paul C. Abshire. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Cody Paul "Moon Pie" Abshire, age 33, who passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Brother Carl Murdock of First Baptist Church of Port Barre will officiate at the services. Cody was a native of Mire where he lived for most of his life. He was previously employed with Offshore Energy Services of Brousard. Cody had an infectious personality and was the life of any party. As a talented musician, he played the accordion and scrub board for the Backwood Boyz. He was a true Louisianian who loved Mardi Gras, music, football, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. His fun and loving nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his father, Lenis Abshire and his wife, Sandy, of Mire; his mother, Rebecca Carroll and her husband, Richard, of Port Barre; his siblings, Hailey Abshire of Mire, Sydni Shamsie and her husband, Ali, of Rayne, Kayla Reine and her fiancé, Charlie Soileau, of Maurepas, Ricky Carroll and Aaron Carroll both of Port Barre, and Kasey Munnerlyn and her husband, Jeremy, of Arnaudville; his paternal grandmother, Betty Abshire of Duson; three Godchildren, Madysin Reine, Kayden Thibodeaux and Kaylee Thibodeaux; his aunts and uncles, Paul David Abshire and his wife, Rene, Linda Venable and her husband, Jimmie, Ramona Lalonde and her husband, Randy and Kermit Prejean; and numerous cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Olydia "MaMere'" Prejean; and his paternal grandfather, Paul C. Abshire. A rosary will be prayed at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Tuesday until service time on Tuesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close