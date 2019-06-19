Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Comfort Elizabeth Sanford Weintritt. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Comfort Elizabeth Sanford Weintritt, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 19 of pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Memorial Services will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Inurnment will be in the columbarium at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. The Reverend C.S. Honey Becker and Reverend Palmer Kennedy will officiate at the services. Comfort was born in Sonora, California on the 22nd of May 1940 to Royal and Mary Elizabeth Sanford. The family relocated to Hammond, Louisiana where Comfort started first grade and graduated from Hammond High in 1959 and to this day, she has been life long friends with her graduating class. In 1960, Comfort married Albert H. Mann and they had 2 children, Catherine Mann Johnson and David Howell Mann. In 1977, Comfort married Donald J. Weintritt, Sr. (deceased) and they formed Weintritt Testing Laboratories in Lafayette, LA. They were married for 37 years and enjoyed foreign travel and toured countries ranging from Egypt and Greece in the south to the northernmost countries of Norway and Russia. Several trips were made to China and Japan where their youngest son David and his wife Mariko reside. Comfort was active in a number of organizations over the years, including the Olive Branch, Galvez chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Quota club and other oil field related social clubs. For the past 20 + years, she enjoyed going to the movies and travelling with a local group of close friends. Comfort is survived by her sister Elizabeth Sanford Prochaska, Gulf Breeze FL, her children; four sons Wallace Weintritt and his wife Jill, Cottage Grove, OR; John Weintritt, Houston, TX; Donald Weintritt, Jr. and his wife Angela, Lafayette, LA, David Mann and his wife Mariko, Tokyo, Japan and two daughters, Julia Pastore and her husband Frank, Hightstown, NJ; and Catherine Johnson and her husband Patrick, San Antonio, TX. There are 12 grandchildren; Rachel Turner, Christopher Johnson, Caroline Pastore, Christiana Pastore, Daniel Weintritt, Jessica Weintritt, twins Mathew and Luke Weintritt, Victoria Johnson, Travis Johnson, Alisa and Reina Mann and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would like for donations to be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, < Comfort Elizabeth Sanford Weintritt, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 19 of pancreatic cancer at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. 