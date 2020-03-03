Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Ardoin Briggs. View Sign Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 239 8Th St Krotz Springs , LA 70750 (337)-566-2282 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held for Connie Ardoin Briggs at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Krotz Springs. Burial will be held at the First Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend Allan Myers will conduct the service. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Krotz Springs from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Connie Ardoin Briggs, age 60, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her residence, in Krotz Springs, LA. Connie managed the Frenchmen's Wilderness Campground in Butte La Rose for 10 years. She loved doing things with her children, sisters and her family and friends. Connie also enjoyed going out to eat and playing Bingo and Bouree. Connie was a sweet and loving person who loved the Lord with all her heart and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughters, Sheree Nicole Templeton of Krotz Springs; and Chantelle Marie Templeton and partner, Julia Lejeune of Grand Prairie; her brothers, Calvin Ardoin and his wife, Brenda of Erwinville; Joseph "T-Boy" Ardoin, Jr. and his wife, Janice of St. Francisville; Bradford Ardoin and his wife, Monica of Krotz Springs; Charles Ardoin and his wife, Barbara of Prairieville; and Michael Ardoin and his wife, Shondell of Port Allen; her sisters, Sheryl LeBlanc of Denham Springs; Mary Sheila Crouch of Montpielier; and Elizabeth Barker and her husband, Mike of Krotz Springs. She is also survived by her grandchild, Shania Templeton; her adopted grandchildren, Megan Renee Richard and Nevaeh Lenae Templeton; and her sister-in-law, Della Ardoin of Breaux Bridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph " Toto" Ardoin, Sr. and Ila Mae Julia Ardoin; her son, John "J.J." Wyatt Templeton, Jr. ; her brothers, Ulynn Ardoin, Edwin Ardoin, Dwayne Ardoin, Delbert Ardoin and Chad Ardoin and her brothers- in- law, Charles " Eddie" Leblanc and Luther Crouch. Pallbearers will be Connie's Godchild and nephew, Dirk Ardoin and her brothers, Calvin, T-Boy, Bradford, Charles and Michael Ardoin.

