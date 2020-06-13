Funeral Service for Connie Cheramie Meadows, 73, will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath. Interment will follow at a later date. Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Monday, June 15, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am until the time of the services. A native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Erath, LA, Connie died at 8:34 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Connie never met a stranger and was a very giving person, even after her death she continued giving as an organ donor. She is survived by two daughters, Tiffani Kelley and her husband Shawn of Lafayette and Dionne Meadows and her fiancé Keye Hernandez of Kaplan; a sister Tammie Cheramie and her partner Kim Broussard of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Jakob Faulk, Riley Richard, and Landon Richard; and a God child, Melody Theriot. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vic and Rena Cheramie; a brother, Michael Cheramie; and a nephew, Brandon Cheramie. Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Kelley, Jakob Faulk, Tammie Cheramie, Taylor Stanford, Landon Richard, and Keye Hernandez. David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St., (337) 937-0405, will be handling the arrangement.

