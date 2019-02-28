Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Delhomme Chapel of Scott for Connie Malagarie Roy, 77, who passed away on February 26, 2019. Connie was a native of Montegut and a resident of Duson. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and sewing. She is survived by her husband, Bradley J. Roy; mother, Thelma Hutchinson Malagarie; children, Andre Breaux and wife, Suzie, Bradley J. Roy Jr., Steven Roy and wife, Kellie and Brandy Lopez and husband, Cale; four grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters, Paula Pennison and husband, Daniel, and Pauline Malagarie and companion, William Price; one brother, Allen Malagarie Jr. and wife, Joanne. She was preceded in death by her father, Allen "Blackie" Malagarie Sr.; and sister, Mary Hebert. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service. Personal condolences may be sent to the Roy family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 705 Marie Street, Scott, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019