Connie Sue Dupuis, age 61, affectionately known as "Nanny Connie", formerly of Cade, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Connie was born on August 13, 1958 in Lafayette, Louisiana to Thomas and Bessie Dupuis. She was a resident of Scott, Louisiana for many years and was a graduate of Acadiana High School. Connie was employed by Lafayette Shooter's Supply and truly loved her job, where she was treated like family. She was previously employed by Northside Baptist Church for many years and again considered the loving members' family. When time permitted, Connie also enjoyed working at Desiree's Old Tyme Bakery, once located in Broussard, Louisiana. Connie was a loving spirit who truly found joy in helping others. She loved children and was devoted to those of family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Connie is survived by her father, Thomas "Tom" Dupuis, two brothers, Ellis Dupuis of Lafayette, Louisiana and Richard Dupuis of Cecilia, Louisiana, and one sister, Trudy Vallot of Cade, Louisiana. Connie was preceded in death by her mother. Bessie Comeaux Dupuis and her younger brother Curtis James Dupuis. The family would like to thank her special care providers who were also her extended family, Desiree Vead and Keisha Courville. Special friends that provided support were Faye Guilbeau and Beverly Bellot. Her Aunt Bettie Dupuis Thompson whom she resided with and cared for her through her illness. A graveside service will be held Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, May 11, 2020. Personal condolences may be sent to the Dupuis family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 10 to May 11, 2020.